Kick off 2018 by thanking Donald Trump

The most comprehensive list of President Trump’s first-year achievements shows his significant accomplishments, victories or campaign promises fulfilled have come about every two days since Inauguration Day.

Just before Christmas, WND’s “Big List” showed 167 Trump accomplishments in the 334 days since the inauguration. That means the president has averaged exactly one significant achievement every two days over his first 11 months in office.

It’s quite a record of success, yet no president in arguably all of American history has faced such relentless opposition over the course of his first year.

Trump has faced vitriol and obstruction from all sides: Democrats, the media, Hollywood, the sports world, the international community, the deep state, the religious Left, “progressive” activists and even many Republicans and establishment conservatives.

Making America great again is a thankless job, but it doesn’t have to be. We, the American people, have the power to raise our voices in thanks for this president who has accomplished so much in his first year but has so little acclaim to show for it.

In this spirit, WND launched the Thank Trump Card Campaign in November to give ordinary Americans a way to thank the president for his hard work and record of achievement on behalf of the American people.

Thousands of grateful Americans have sent the president a card thus far.

As President Trump heads into a new year, it’s important he doesn’t lose the courage and boldness that have enabled him to defy the establishment and get so much done for the American people. Given all the opposition he faces, it would be too easy for him to surrender to the forces that besiege him.

But if he hears from the people who elected him – those hardworking, patriotic Americans – he will no doubt find the strength he needs to continue this tireless fight.

As 2017 comes to a close and 2018 begins, it is a perfect time to look back with thankfulness to the man who made 2017 such a great year for America, and look forward to 2018.

Joseph Farah, founder of WND.com and the originator of the Thank Trump campaign, noted the spirit seems to be spreading, as there’s already another ad out with a similar message.

Joseph Farah, founder of WND.com and the originator of the Thank Trump campaign, noted the spirit seems to be spreading, as there's already another ad out with a similar message.

More than 20,000 Americans already have sent "Thank You" cards to Trump.

The campaign has been endorsed by leading conservatives such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity and covered by conservative news outlets such as Breitbart News. The Conservative Tribune is also among the list of promoters.

And as Trump's list of accomplishments continues to expand, so, too, will the list of people expressing their appreciation.

The campaign offers 10 card design options, all of which can be personalized with additional messages and sent directly to the White House at no cost.