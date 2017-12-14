Lack of virgins gives 161-year-old charity new focus

(The Local) A charity foundation in the town of Vejle decided to find a new way to support vulnerable women after the original aim – to help virgins with no means of financial support – became rather outdated.

Charity Linnemanns Jomfrukloster (Linnemann’s Virgin Shelter) was founded in 1856 to support ‘single, worthy and in need virgins over the age of 40’.

The charity offered accommodation for five women fitting that description until, in 2016, the purpose of the scheme was changed, reports DR Trekantområdet.

With women fulfilling the criteria increasingly difficult to find, the property owned by the foundation was sold in 2016. Money raised by the sale is now used to offer housing subsidies – and recipients no longer need to be virgins.