Look who calls evangelicals 'extremist religious group'

The leader of a group founded in Washington, D.C., as a front to help fulfill the Muslim Brotherhood’s stated aim of conquering Western Civilization declared at a rally in front of the White House that President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was done to appease an “extremist religious group,” referring to evangelical Christians.

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on Islamic-Relations, or CAIR, said Friday that by carrying out the requirements of a 1995 law – adopted overwhelmingly by the Senate (93–5) and the House (374–37) – Trump “appeased an extremist religious group in the United States, the evangelicals, who somehow erroneously believe that God commands injustice by recognizing the Israeli occupation of Palestine,” reported PJ Media.

When Trump announced the decision Dec. 6, he reiterated his commitment to peace in the Middle East, noting the previous policy of not recognizing “the reality” that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital brought us “no closer to a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Awad’s remarks about evangelicals echoed the charge that American foreign policy is beholden to an “Israel lobby” controlled by powerful Jews and by allied evangelical Christians who espouse an Israel-centric theology that ignores the plight of Arab Christians and Muslims in the Holy Land.

Awad said pro-Palestinian organizations must “organize” to remind Trump that he cannot put the interests of the pro-Israel lobby in the U.S. ahead of the American people, PJ Media reported.

“We have to work together to amplify the voices of the oppressed people here and abroad,” he said. “Don’t be discouraged. This is the beginning to put pressure against apartheid Israel the same way we put pressure for decades to end apartheid in South Africa – apartheid is alive and well.”

CAIR’s parent organization, according to FBI wiretap evidence from a Hamas terror-funding case, was founded at an October 1993 meeting of Hamas leaders and activists in Philadelphia that included Awad. The leaders said the organization was formed to give a “media twinkle” to their agenda of supporting violent jihad abroad while slowly institutionalizing Islamic law in the U.S. A Muslim Brotherhood document entered into evidence named 29 likeminded Muslim organizations in the U.S. that shared the aim of convincing Muslims “that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands … so that … Allah’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

Awad charged that Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital and move the embassy was part of an effort “to create controversy and headline news to distract the public here and around the world from his scandals in this White House surrounding the Russia probe.”

“He has been an embarrassment to our nation, an embarrassment to this White House and an embarrassment to our democracy,” Awad said.

Hundreds of Muslims also knelt and prayed outside the White House during the demonstration Friday, PJ Media reported.

The FBI cut off its relationship with CAIR after the organization was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2007 Hamas-funding case. The Muslim Gulf nation United Arab Emirates listed CAIR in 2014 as one of 83 banned terrorist organizations, along with the Taliban, al-Qaida and ISIS.

CAIR’s Awad was found to have participated in planning meetings with the Holy Land Foundation, which saw five of its officials convicted of funneling $12.4 million to Hamas.

CAIR chairman emeritus Omar Ahmad also was designated by the Justice Department as an unindicted co-conspirator in the case. At the trial, Special Agent Lara Burns testified CAIR was a front for radical Islamic groups operating in the U.S.

CAIR sued to have its name removed from the list of co-conspirators. But WND reported in 2010 a federal judge determined that the Justice Department provided “ample evidence” to designate CAIR as an unindicted terrorist co-conspirator, affirming the Muslim group has been involved in “a conspiracy to support Hamas.”

After the FBI cut off relations with CAIR, Rep. Sue Myrick, R-N.C., urged Congress to follow suit, pointing to further evidence of CAIR’s radical ties in WND Books’ “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America.

“Why would anyone allow a group, who the FBI says is tied to terrorism, to influence national security policy, or any policy for that matter?” she said in a statement. “If the FBI has cut ties with CAIR, Congress should wake up and do the same.”

At a news conference in Washington in 2009, Myrick said of “Muslim Mafia,” which featured the work of an undercover investigation: “Now we have proof – from the secret documents that this investigative team has uncovered, coupled with the ones recently declassified by the FBI – that [radical Islamic] agents living among us have a plan in place, and they are successfully carrying out that subversive plan.”

Shortly after the book was published, CAIR filed a lawsuit against the undercover investigative team behind “Muslim Mafia,” alleging its reputation was harmed, and it sought damages in court.

But a federal court in Washington shot down CAIR’s claim that its reputation was damaged by the undercover investigation that alleged it was a front for the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. The court determined CAIR failed to present a single fact showing it had been harmed, and the organization gave up that specific claim against former federal investigator Dave Gaubatz and his son, Chris Gaubatz.

More than eight year later, however, CAIR continues to use various tactics to prolong the case, and it is expected to go to trial.

