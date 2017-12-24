McCabe expected to leave FBI early next year

(CBS News) FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is expected to retire from the FBI by March, CBS News has confirmed.

McCabe has come under considerable scrutiny from Republicans recently, as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates marches forward. McCabe took temporary charge of the FBI after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey earlier this year, and some skeptics have viewed McCabe as too close to his former boss.

President Trump tweeted about McCabe and Comey shortly after The Washington Post, which first reported his expected retirement, ran its story.