(AZCENTRAL) — Sen. John McCain has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center where he’s being treated for “normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy,” according to a statement Wednesday from his office.

McCain, who missed votes on Monday and Tuesday, will return to work in the U.S. Senate “as soon as possible,” the statement said.

McCain on July 14 underwent an emergency craniotomy to address a blood clot that was later revealed to be associated with glioblastoma, a deadly kind of brain cancer.