Media, Democrats push feminist rage at Trump

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The national news media is increasingly directing the growing anger about sexual harassment and assault against women at President Trump, and is demanding he answer to the allegations he faced years ago as Hollywood moguls, lawmakers and even well-known journalists are being forced out of their jobs over similar charges.

Senate Democrats last week seemed to clear the deck for the attack, by pressuring Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., to resign after several women said he groped them over the last several years. Democrats were expected to use that move as a way to take the moral high ground, and push Republicans to denounce Roy Moore, who might win Alabama’s Senate race Tuesday even after women accused him of pursuing teen girls when he was in his 30s.

But the move is also helping members of the press demand that Trump answer to his own charges. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and several other Democrats have already called on Trump to resign, and Tuesday morning, the battle between Gillibrand and Trump exploded when Trump said the senator once was ready to do “anything” to get Trump to donate to her campaign.