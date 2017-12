(Newsbusters) It’s not a surprise that Time would pick the “Silence Breakers” (Sexual Harassment Plaintiffs) as their Person of the Year feature. But it is surprising that Time features so prominently NBC’s Megyn Kelly – not to talk about sexual harassers on her current show, but on Fox News. It came more than 30 paragraphs into the cover story, but Kelly sounds like an NBC employee by declaring that Donald Trump’s victory was a setback for women: