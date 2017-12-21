MeToo! 19 years ago today, Bill Clinton sued for rape

President Clinton sued in rape case

Dec. 21, 1999: Juanita Broaddrick, the Arkansas woman who told a nationwide television audience she was raped by Bill Clinton, filed suit, accusing the president’s office and Justice Department of conducting a campaign to “smear and destroy her reputation.”

The civil suit, filed in U.S. District Court, was the first legal action Broaddrick had taken since she was interviewed by NBC News earlier in the year regarding her allegations of sexual assault. Broaddrick charged Clinton raped her while serving as Arkansas attorney general in 1978.

The Broaddrick allegation even entered the 2000 presidential election race as Vice President Al Gore was questioned by a New Hampshire resident on national television about his view of the charge. Gore spent several uncomfortable minutes trying to answer the question – claiming not to have seen the NBC News interview.

Here is NBC’s original 1999 “Dateline” segment featuring Lisa Myers interviewing Juanita Broaddrick about her alleged rape by Bill Clinton:

In October 2016, Broaddrick came forward again to recount what she described as her brutal rape by Clinton in 1978, when she was an Arkansas registered nurse. She was ashamed, even blaming herself for agreeing, at his request, to meet her in her hotel room on a visit to the state capital. She thought it was going to be a meeting about the challenges facing nursing home practitioners, as he suggested.

Instead, she explained in a video interview with Breitbart News’ Aaron Klein: “He grabs me, and turns me to him. And that was a shock. And I tried to push him away. And I only weighed about 120 pounds at that time. He was a very large man. And I kept telling him, ‘No. I don’t want this at all. And he grabbed me again, very forcefully. And started biting on my top lip. And this was extremely painful. I thought he was going to bite my lip off. And that’s when he pushed me back onto the bed.”

Watch the interview with Juanita Broaddrick:

Broaddrick still breaks down in tears when she recounts the ordeal – even after nearly 40 years. Asked why, she said, “I am afraid of him.”

“You are still afraid of him?” asked Klein.

“Yes,” she said. “That I am still afraid. Especially if [Hillary] becomes president. … It’s frightening.”

Broaddrick said Clinton raped her twice in an ordeal she says lasted between 25 and 30 minutes.

“I was completely dressed,” she recalled when the attack began. “I had a skirt and a blouse. He tore the waist of my skirt. And then he ripped my pantyhose. And he raped me. It was very vicious. I was just pinned down … I did not know what to do. I was so frightened. I was only 35 at the time. And it was horrible. I just wanted it to be over with. So he would go away.”

After the initial rape, Broaddrick says she thought it was over.

“And then he did it again,” she said. “I was so ready for him to leave me alone. When he started raping me again. And it was very brief … And he did get up and he straightened himself. And my mouth was bleeding and it was hurting. And he just straightens himself and goes to the door.”

“With you still on the bed?” asked Klein.

“Yes, crying,” she said. “He straightens himself and he goes to the door. And puts on his sunglasses. And tells me to get some ice on that … And goes out the door.”

He would push down on my left clavicle and it hurt so much I thought my clavicle was gonna break. And my lip was just ballooning out four times the size that it should have been.

In another interview, Broaddrick revealed her “haunting” encounter with Hillary shortly after the alleged rape:

“About two weeks after the rape, Juanita reluctantly showed up at a Clinton for Governor campaign event that she’d committed to attending prior to being assaulted. She hoped to show up briefly and leave before the Clintons arrived, but instead, Hillary Clinton spotted Juanita and walked directly up to her, grabbed her hand, looked her in the eyes and said deliberately, ‘We want to thank you for everything that you do for Bill.’ Juanita tried to step back but Hillary tightened her grip on Juanita’s hand and repeated, ‘Everything you do for Bill.’ The cold look in Hillary eyes still haunts Juanita. ‘Bill Clinton was charming and personable,’ Juanita says, ‘but Hillary never had that – she’s just cold.’ Juanita understood Hillary’s calculated ‘greeting’ as a threat to keep quiet.”

Watch Broaddrick’s interview with Sean Hannity about that moment with Hillary Clinton:

The Broaddrick accusation caught fire with the public during the 2016 election year. Several times hecklers at Clinton rallies shouted remarks about Bill Clinton being a rapist. In at least one case, Clinton’s reaction was caught on video.

“Nobody can dispute the fact …” Clinton started to say to the audience, at which point the heckler jumped in to finish the sentence, “… that you are a rapist!”

“Oh, yeah?” Clinton said quietly.

He told the crowd not to worry about the outburst, while repeatedly thanking them for defending his honor.

“You gotta feel sorry for him – they had a bad day yesterday, so they’re trying to make it up,” Clinton joked. “This is what is the matter with politics. When other people pour poison down your throat, don’t drink it.”

Video of Bill Clinton responding to a heckler calling him a rapist:

As WND reported, at the onset of a fiery October 2016 presidential debate, then-GOP nominee Donald Trump dropped the rape bomb on Hillary Clinton and her husband, who was present at the event. Trump’s guests included Broaddrick along with Clinton accusers Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey. They joined Kathy Shelton, a woman whose alleged rapist was defended by Hillary in 1975.

As a seemingly mortified Hillary glared at him, Trump said:

“You can say anyway you want to say it, but Bill Clinton was abusive to women. Hillary Clinton attacked those same women. Attacked them viciously. Four of them are here tonight. “One of the women, who is a wonderful woman, at 12 years old, was raped at 12. Her client, she represented, got him off, and she’s seen laughing on two separate occasions, laughing at the girl who was raped. “But what President Clinton did, he was impeached, he lost his license to practice law, he had to pay an $850,000 fine to one of the women, Paula Jones, who’s also here tonight, and I will tell you that when Hillary brings up a point like that, and she talks about words that I said 11 years ago, I think it’s disgraceful and I think she should be ashamed of herself, if you really want to know the truth.”

Hillary declined to address Trump’s specific accusations, instead firing back: “So much of what he said is not right, but he gets to run his campaign any way he chooses.”

