Migrant teen who raped, murdered German girl actually 33

(The Local) Hussein K. is currently on trial over the rape and murder of a 19-year-old student. He told migration authorities he was 17 and that his father was killed in Afghanistan. But now his father, alive and well in Iran, has told the court his son is 33.

Prosecutors were able to track down Hussein K.’s father when they came across a contact on his mobile phone. The defendant told them that they could contact his mother on the number. But when an interpreter called the number in the presence of two judges, the person who picked up was his father.

The older man read out details from his son’s birth certificate which state that he was born on January 29th 1984, presiding judge Kathrin Schenk said in the district court in Freiburg on Friday.

Hussein K. had told German immigration authorities that he had fled Afghanistan after his father was killed in battles with Taliban fighters. Due to the fact that he also said he was 17, he was treated by German authorities as an unaccompanied minor and given foster parents.