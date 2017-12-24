Mom accuses mall Santa of spanking her autistic son

(Time) It started with a mother’s serious claim on Facebook and a call to police. The Santa Claus at College Mall in Bloomington, Ind., “spanked” her 5-year-old son, who has autism, the mom said in a Facebook post.

It ended in uproar in the community – and Santa is threatening a lawsuit.

Mother Jessica Chandler called police on Monday alleging that the Santa had assaulted her son, according to the Bloomington Herald-Times. She followed it up with a post on the mall’s Facebook page.

“The Santa at the College Mall in Bloomington took it upon himself to spank [my son] because he wasn’t following directions,” she alleged in a now-deleted post. Screenshots of the post were saved online.