(Miami Herald) A mother gave birth to her baby boy at a Florida highway rest stop over the weekend and left him in a bathroom stall, according to reports.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the rest stop on southbound Interstate 75 after the baby was found in a women’s restroom.

“It could have been horrible! It was cold, it was damp, it’s on a cement floor — there’s no telling how long he could have made it,” Lt. Todd Spicher told WESH2. The station reported that an out-of-town couple called 911.