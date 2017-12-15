Most Americans believe Mueller has 'conflict of interest'

The FBI’s special investigation of “Russian collusion” with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election has been under fire in recent days over an agent, later dismissed, who apparently repeatedly protected Hillary Clinton from prosecution and in partisan fashion attacked then-candidate Donald Trump.

Also, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., publicly undermined claims that the investigation was “conflict-of-interest-free” by pointing out the multitude of anti-Trump messages investigators exchanged and how they donated almost exclusively to Democratic campaigns. Gowdy said voters are asking him, “What in the hell is going on with the Department of Justice and the FBI?”

There was even a mention by investigators of an “insurance policy” against Trump’s election.

Now the American people are declaring they don’t believe the investigation is fair or impartial.

A poll by the Harvard Center for American Political Studies and Harris indicates 54 percent of voters agree that as the former head of the FBI and a friend of James Comey, Special Counsel Robert Mueller “has his own conflict of interest in the proceedings,” the Washington Times reported.

The Times noted the partisan divide, with 70 percent of Republicans, 53 percent of independents and 40 percent of Democrats agreeing to the statement. Among those who voted for President Trump in 2016, it was 73 percent; among Hillary Clinton voters, 34 percent.

Comey was the one who announced that while Hillary Clinton was “extremely careless,” a phrase that was substituted for the legally based “grossly negligent,” she should not be charged for running government secrets through a private and unsecured email system.

Mark Taylor and Mary Colbert write in “The Trump Prophecies” about the miracle of the 2016 election, and what the Body of Christ should do – now – for the nation.

Also, 65 percent of the respondents said there’s been no evidence of collusion found, or did not know of any, and three fourths believe “the special counsel is trying to make a case for obstruction of justice against the president.”

Also, two of three believe the Department of Justice workers involved in both the Clinton email investigation and the Russian investigation are “resisting providing Congress with information.” One in three says Mueller has given Trump’s aides “harsher treatment” than Hillary Clinton’s aides.

Many of the claims about bias in the Mueller investigation center on removed agent Peter Strzok.

Judicial Watch, in announcing a lawsuit against the agency over its refusal to release information about Strzok’s removal, wrote that he not only repeatedly protected Hillary Clinton, he also that allegedly used an unverified “dossier” about Donald Trump to get a court order to spy on him.

“Strzok reportedly oversaw the FBI’s interviews of former National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn; changed former FBI Director James Comey’s language about Hillary Clinton’s actions regarding her illicit email server from ‘grossly negligent’ to ‘extremely careless;’ played a lead role in the FBI’s interview of Clinton and is suspected of being responsible for using the unverified dossier to obtain a FISA warrant in order to spy on President Trump’s campaign,” Judicial Watch explained on Thursday.

The organization has been trying for several months to get the insider documents about Strzok’s departure.

It was Strzok who declared in private communications, including apparently with a paramour, that Trump isn’t fit to be president.

On Aug. 15, 2016, Strzok wrote: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in [Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s] office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

WND also reported Gowdy’s frustration at the apparent ethics lapses being discovered.

His comments came as deputy Rod Rosenstein appeared before Congress.

See Gowdy grilling Rosenstein:

A commentary at RedState said Gowdy beat Rosenstein “like a rented mule.”

It advised: “Watch the video. I can guarantee you won’t be bored.”

Gowdy began: “The reason we have special counsel is because of a conflict of interest. … The regulation itself specifically makes reference to a conflict of interest. We don’t like conflicts of interest because it undermines people’s confidence in both the process and the result. … Let’s be really clear why we have special counsel. There was either a real or perceived conflict of interest that would either impact the result or people’s confidence in the process. … That’s why we have something called special counsel. And then, lo and behold, those that are supposed to make sure there are no conflicts of interest seem to have a bit of their own.”

He cited Strzok’s tweets blasting Trump and talking about the “insurance policy.”

Rosenstein told Gowdy the inspector general is investigating concerns about bias in the investigation and assured him that he and other Justice Department officials were committed to fairness and the public should trust them.

Mark Taylor and Mary Colbert write in “The Trump Prophecies” about the miracle of the 2016 election, and what the Body of Christ should do – now – for the nation.