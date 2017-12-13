Mrs. Trump: Here's how you can be mother-in-chief

Dear Mrs. Trump,

My name is Martin Gottesfeld, and it has been my privilege over the last four years to advocate for abused children in the United States. More specifically, my work focuses on defending kids who either have no families or who are separated from their families in institutions such as residential treatment centers, juvenile detention centers, psych wards, boot camps, orphanages, etc. Unfortunately, the children in such facilities in America face horrific abuses too numerous to count. But to illustrate, here is the former managing director of Forensic Audits and Special Investigations for the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) describing just a few such cases (go to 15-minute mark):

Sadly, while advocates have been trying desperately for decades to safeguard these kids, our efforts have been met with little success. Across eight cases like those above studied by the GAO, there were only two criminal convictions, which resulted in only one month of jail time for one offender. Sadly, this is par for the course.

Law enforcement at all levels simply fails to protect these kids, and previous iterations of the Justice Department refused requests from the former chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor to investigate cases like the above where money and children crossed state lines. In 2014, the Boston FBI refused to help the Pelletier family during their high-profile case and then broke a subsequent promise to put me in touch with agents who could investigate these abhorrent crimes against children as well.

So, I’m writing now to ask you, both as a mom and as our first lady, to please expand on the work you’ve been doing to fight cyberbullying by taking up the cause of defending these kids as well. America, and especially its parentless children, both need a mother-in-chief.

To be clear, your mission, should you choose to accept it, is an exceedingly difficult and even dangerous one. Whether you lobby for common-sense legislation and/or law enforcement actions to curb these egregious abuses on a federal or state/local level, you will encounter powerful, deeply entrenched special interests that profit from the tears of America’s children. Some examples can be found in the Pelletier case, as well as the documentaries aptly entitled “Kids for Ca$h” and “Who’s Watching the Kids?” More information can also be found in the congressional hearings here and here as well as the GAO reports here, here and here.

In light of these challenges, our nation’s children need a champion capable of shining the bright spotlight and applying the political pressure required to make America great again for all of its kids. So Mrs. Trump, will you please be our nation’s mother-in-chief and put America’s institutionalized youth under your protection?

Sincerely,

Martin Gottesfeld

Note: Gottesfeld is imprisoned on federal charges related to his efforts to help the Pelletier family. Go to FreeMartyG.com to donate to support him or follow him on social media.