MSNBC's anti-Trumpers gleeful over Alabama

Judge Roy Moore’s loss in the Alabama special election Tuesday gave analysts on the left-leaning MSNBC another occasion to attack President Trump and the movement he represents.

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough touted an exit poll Wednesday showing black-voter turnout at 29 percent, on par with the black turnout in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections in Alabama and higher than normal for an off-year election.

“What do we always say? Turnout’s always older, whiter and more conservative in these types of races,” Scarborough said.

“Not yesterday. What a stunning rebuke to Donald Trump. … By the way, I must say this: A stunning rebuke by the very people he has spit on for the past two years — post-Charlottesville, with these white supremacy videos out of Britain, his antiquated views on social issues that are so deeply offensive to young people. They have spoken back. Women speaking back, everybody that Donald Trump has rebuked is now punching back hard.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Steve Schmidt, a Republican strategist who has worked for the campaigns of George W. Bush and John McCain, told Scarborough Moore’s defeat made him think of the inscription on Ronald Reagan’s gravesite, which reads: “I know in my heart that man is good. That what is right will always eventually triumph. And there’s purpose and worth to each and every life.”

“That was Reaganism,” Schmidt said. “It’s the opposite of Trumpism, and we saw the stunning rebuke last night. And Reagan famously said communism, it would wind up on the ash heap of history. We know for certain today, this morning, that Bannonism and Trumpism – those are going to wind up on the ash heap of history also. A coalition of the decent, of Democrats and independents and Republicans, of young people, of African-Americans, have rebuked this.”

Schmidt expressed thankfulness that Roy Moore, a “credibly accused child molester,” would never walk under the dome of the U.S. Capitol as a U.S. senator. He then predicted “Trumpism” and “Bannonism” would lead to huge GOP losses in 2018.

“Building off the shores of this country is a great wave, and it’s going to hit in November of 2018, and it will wipe this away – for Paul Ryan, for Mitch McConnell, and all these leaders who have desecrated the conservative movement, who have desecrated the Republican Party,” Schmidt declared.

“At midnight, when that ball comes down in Times Square, set the clock, because the hour of reckoning is coming.”