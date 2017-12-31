Multiple officers down in Colorado

Law enforcement authorities are responding to an active shooter attack in Douglas County, Colorado, with multiple officers reported down.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol are all responding to the scene and residents of the area are being asked to shelter in place near C-470 between University and Colorado Boulevards.

First reports of shots fired came in around 6 a.m. Mountain time.

A tweet from the county sheriff’s office at 9:40 am reported: “UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area.”

No information about a suspect or suspects has been released at this time.

A code red alert has been issued in Douglas County.

There’s no word on the status of the deputies who have been wounded.