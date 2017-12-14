Muslim leaders declare East Jerusalem capital of Palestine

(Deutsche Welle) A final communique, agreed by delegates from all 57 members from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday, called on “all countries to recognize the State of Palestine and East Jerusalem as its occupied capital.”

Wednesday’s emergency summit in Istanbul, called by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, came in response to US President Donald Trump’s recognition last week of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Muslim leaders “rejected and condemned” Trump’s Jerusalem announcement, saying in the declaration that they considered it to be “null and void legally.” They also invited the US president to rescind the “unlawful decision that might trigger chaos in the region.”