Muslim refugee in Houston gets 16 years for helping ISIS

(HOUSTON CHRONICLE) — Omar Faraj Saeed Al Hardan admitted he associated with jihadis, swore an oath to Islamic State terrorists, lied on a passport application and stockpiled materials to make remote detonators at his west Houston apartment. And he discussed decapitating Americans for the cause.

But he drew the line at bombs.

“I am not a bombmaker,” the defendant told a federal judge. “I have no experience with electronics.”

U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes said it was his intent, and not his skillset, that qualified the Iraqi born refugee for 16 years in prison. The judge explained the sentence was for “what you planned and attempted to do, however inept you may have been at executing that plan.”