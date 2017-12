(Desert Sun) A flash of bright light over Palm Springs had social media buzzing Friday evening, but don’t fret, it’s not an alien attack.

All indications are that the light is coming from the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara.

Many in the desert took to Facebook and Twitter to show images of the bright white light that illuminated the clouds over the San Jacinto Mountains.