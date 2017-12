(DAILY MAIL) — A strange hum that has baffled people all over the world for decades has been recorded in the ocean for the first time.

The low frequency hum has been known about for nearly half a century- but its source remains a mystery.

Scientists claim the sound is inaudible to humans, but thousands of people still insist they have heard it.

A website, called ‘The Hum’, has reports about the noise dating back as far as the 1960s.