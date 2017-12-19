Networks refuse to cover bombshell Obama story

(NEWSBUSTERS) — In a demonstration of their unwavering devotion to the former president on Monday, all three of the major network news outlets (ABC, CBS, and NBC), and the Spanish-language networks (Univision and Telemundo), had a blackout on the revelations uncovered by Politico: The Obama administration sabotaged efforts to damage the financial operations of the Hezbollah terrorist group all so he could have his precious Iran nuclear deal.

“A very serious charge tonight against the Obama administration. A bombshell report alleges the government deliberately sabotaged its own efforts to fight terrorist drug and money laundering operations,” announced Fox News anchor Bret Baier during Special Report before handing the report off to Doug McKelway.

At the beginning of his report, McKelway rhetorically asked: “At what cost was the nuclear deal with Iran reached?” “In an effort to reach the agreement, [the Obama administration] drastically curtailed efforts to interdict cocaine shipments in the U.S. by Hezbollah, a terrorist organization closely allied with Iran,” he answered himself.