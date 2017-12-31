Never underestimate the power of an editor

James T. Fields was born Dec. 31, 1817. His father was a sea captain and died before Fields was three.

James T. Fields became the editor of The Atlantic Monthly, 1862-1870, where he became friends with the most notable writers of his day, including:

William Wordsworth

William Makepeace Thackeray

Charles Dickens

Nathaniel Hawthorne

Herman Melville

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.

James Russell Lowell

After James T. Fields’s death, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow dedicated a poem to him, “Auf Wiedersehen”:

… The friends who leave us do not feel the sorrow

Of parting, as we feel it, who must stay

Lamenting day by day,

And knowing, when we wake upon the morrow,

We shall not find in its accustomed place

The one beloved face. … Believing, in the midst of our afflictions,

That death is a beginning, not an end,

We cry to them, and send

Farewells, that better might be called predictions,

Being fore-shadowings of the future, thrown

Into the vast Unknown. … Faith overleaps the confines of our reason,

And if by faith, as in old times was said,

Women received their dead

Raised up to life, then only for a season

Our partings are, nor shall we wait in vain

Until we meet again!

The Atlantic Monthly published many notable works, including Julia Ward Howe’s “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” works of Mark Twain, and later Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s response to pacifist clergy who argued preachers should not get involved in politics. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” referred to Christian and Jewish thinkers such as St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas, Paul Tillich and Martin Buber.

The Atlantic Monthly published an article by abolitionist minister Thomas Wentworth Higginson in April of 1862 titled “Letter to a Young Contributor,” which inspired the young Emily Dickinson. Of Puritan descent, Emily Dickinson’s grandfather Samuel Fowler Dickinson founded Amherst College. While Emily Dickinson attended Amherst College in 1845, there was religious revival. She wrote: “I never enjoyed such perfect peace and happiness as the short time in which I felt I had found my savior. … (It was the) greatest pleasure to commune alone with the great God & to feel that he would listen to my prayers.”

Though attending church regularly for years, she later mentioned in poem written around 1852: “Some keep the Sabbath going to Church – I keep it, staying at Home”.

Emily Dickinson referred to the Creator in her poem “As If The Sea Should Part”:

As if the Sea should part

And show a further Sea –

And that – a further – and the Three

But a presumption be – Of Periods of Seas –

Unvisited by Shores –

Themselves the Verge of Seas to be –

Eternity – is Those – Time feels so vast that were it not

For an Eternity –

I fear me this Circumference

Engross my Finity – To His exclusion, who prepare

By rudiments of Size

For the stupendous Volume

Of His Diameters –

The Atlantic Monthly editor James T. Fields wrote “The Captain’s Daughter or The Ballad of the Tempest,” 1858:

… We were crowded in the cabin,

Not a soul would dare to sleep, –

It was midnight on the waters,

And a storm was on the deep. ‘Tis a fearful thing in winter

To be shattered by the blast,

And to hear the rattling trumpet

Thunder, ‘Cut away the mast!’ So we shuddered there in silence, –

For the stoutest held his breath,

While the hungry sea was roaring

And the breakers talked with death. As thus we sat in darkness

Each one busy with his prayers,

‘We are lost!’ the captain shouted,

As he staggered down the stairs. But his little daughter whispered,

As she took his icy hand,

‘Isn’t God upon the ocean,

Just the same as on the land?’ Then we kissed the little maiden,

And we spake in better cheer,

And we anchored safe in harbor

When the morn was shining clear.

