New 'Marketing of Evil': 'Life-changing' or 'despicable'?

Good news! After being viciously attacked as “hate speech,” “despicable” and “the worst book ever” – and even formally condemned by faculty vote on one college campus – my book, “The Marketing of Evil,” after more than a decade-long run as a hardcover culture-war bestseller, has been released in paperback! And since this book has experienced such an amazing odyssey since its initial publication – occasionally veering into the absolutely bizarre – please allow me to share a few brief highlights.

But first, in case you’re unfamiliar with “The Marketing of Evil,” it basically explains why and how it is that millions of Americans today embrace ideas and behaviors that horrified all previous generations.

Why exactly have thousands of years of Judeo-Christian moral standards suddenly been abandoned? What’s behind today’s epidemic of family breakdown and divorce? Why is public prayer being criminalized? Why are 3,000 innocent unborn children aborted daily? “The Marketing of Evil” reveals the brilliant marketing strategies that have turned America upside down.

As I explain in the book’s introduction, “Within the space of our lifetime, much of what Americans once almost universally abhorred has been packaged, perfumed, gift-wrapped, and sold to us as though it had great value. By skillfully playing on our deeply felt national values of fairness, generosity, and tolerance, these marketers have persuaded us to embrace as enlightened and noble that which every other generation has regarded as grossly self-destructive – in a word, evil.”

Banned on campus!

Within a few months of its release, “The Marketing of Evil” became the focal point of a national scandal when several openly homosexual professors at Ohio State University brought “sexual harassment” charges against head librarian Scott Savage, a Christian, after he recommended “The Marketing of Evil” as required reading for all incoming freshmen. The gay profs maintained that merely recommending the book constituted an act of “harassment due to sexual orientation.” (Chapter 1 documents, in LGBT leaders’ own words, their brilliant but little-known strategies for mainstreaming homosexuality in a largely Christian country.)

The rest of the faculty members were so intimidated by the angry gay professors that they voted in agreement with them. It was so obviously bizarre and unjust that major media exposure by Sean Hannity, Brit Hume on Fox’s “Special Report,” MSNBC, the New York Post, Human Events and many others – plus stout legal pressure from the Alliance Defending Freedom – caused the university to cave in and drop the insane charges.

As a direct consequence of being publicly branded as “hate literature” and “homophobic tripe” by the Ohio State University faculty, “The Marketing of Evil” immediately became one of the hottest-selling books in the country, topping Amazon’s daily “Current Events” bestseller chart for more than a week.

‘It changed my life!’

Meanwhile, on Amazon, the controversial book garnered over 500 passionate reader reviews. While a few one-star reviews describe the book as “horrendous,” “truly despicable” and “serving the anti-Christ,” and even accuse me personally of being a “Nazi,” “scum” and “social blight,” the vast majority, fortunately, are like these:

“Opening this book is like turning on the Sun. … Mr. David Kupelian has written a remarkable book that reveals how the American public has been taken down the slippery slope of moral relativism.”

“I finished ‘The Marketing of Evil’ over a month ago. It absolutely changed my life.”

“Prepare to see your world with new eyes!”

“The way Kupelian writes is phenomenal. … Give this book to everyone you know, you’ll thank me.”

“This book has put a powerful voice to many things that truth-loving people in America have felt in their spirits for a long, long time. … I for one am forever changed.”

Pastors fired up

As a result of such notoriety, “The Marketing of Evil” eventually lit a fire in a place where it was more welcome – the nation’s churches. From small-town churches and prayer groups to one of America’s largest Presbyterian congregations, Christian leaders and laymen started getting hold of the book, sometimes by the case, to hand out to fellow churchgoers.

The biggest single church has been that of the late D. James Kennedy, who until his death was perhaps the world’s most influential Presbyterian minister and founder of Coral Ridge Ministries in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Calling “The Marketing of Evil” a “powerful new book that I wish every Christian in America could read,” Kennedy took the dramatic step of printing 15,000 special-edition softcover copies which he sent to thousands of supporters.

In addition, renowned Bible teacher Kay Arthur, host of the nationally televised program “Precepts for Life,” has often urged her listeners to read “The Marketing of Evil,” as well as its sequel “How Evil Works” and my most recent book “The Snapping of the American Mind,” quoting extensively from them during her presentations.

Watch Kay Arthur, founder of Precept Ministries, talk about “The Marketing of Evil” and “How Evil Works”:

‘A magician’s secrets’

Despite the controversy, many top-tier conservative and Christian voices have singled out “The Marketing of Evil” as essential reading:

“David Kupelian is one of the very few must-read writers in the 21st Century.” – Dr. Ted Baehr, Chairman, Christian Film & Television Commission

– Dr. Ted Baehr, Chairman, Christian Film & Television Commission “If you really want to understand the adversary’s thinking and help turn the tide of battle, read this book!” – David Limbaugh, syndicated columnist and author

– David Limbaugh, syndicated columnist and author “Like the dazzling disclosures in the final page of a gripping whodunit or the fascinating revelation of a magician’s secrets, ‘The Marketing of Evil’ irresistibly exposes how it was done.” – Rabbi Daniel Lapin, American Alliance of Jews and Christians

– Rabbi Daniel Lapin, American Alliance of Jews and Christians “Every parent in America needs to read this book.” – Michelle Malkin, syndicated columnist and author

Watch former “Saturday Night Live” star Victoria Jackson talk about David Kupelian’s books:

The big screen

Today, in 2017, the book is still impacting popular culture, with conservative marketing guru and former Heritage Foundation vice president Rebecca Hagelin, writing recently in the Washington Times and TownHall.com that she considers “The Marketing of Evil” to be “one of the most important books of the last 20 years.”

And most dramatically, earlier this year “The Marketing of Evil” was featured in the Hollywood movie “I am Michael” starring James Franco and Zachary Quinto.

In this amazing true story, Franco, playing the lead role of high-profile “gay rights” activist Michael Glatze, is shown reading “The Marketing of Evil” during the pivotal scene in which Glatze publicly renounces his “gay” identification and reveals he wants to live for God. The real-life Glatze, who left the homosexual lifestyle in 2007 and become a happily married Christian pastor, has said reading “The Marketing of Evil” played a significant role in helping him in his dramatic journey.

View the “Marketing of Evil” scene from “I am Michael”:

That’s it. Thanks for sharing with me this trip down memory lane. And please consider “The Marketing of Evil” in paperback as a perfect gift for young and old alike. It’s very inexpensive, and I’ve also arranged to have the price dropped even lower for anyone wanting a few extra copies to give to friends and loved ones. (See below.)

Thank you!

David Kupelian

Vice President and Managing Editor, WND

Editor, Whistleblower magazine

Author, “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works”

& “The Snapping of the American Mind”

