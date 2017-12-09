New TV partnership brings you insider Israel coverage

Jerusalem isn’t the biggest, wealthiest or flashiest city on Earth. But there are likely few pieces of real estate on Earth that have been the focus of more battles.

Moment Mag reported back in 2008 that the city, which is claimed as holy by Christianity and Islam and central to Judaism, has been destroyed at least twice, besieged 23 times, attacked 52 times and captured or … recaptured … nearly four dozen times in its estimated 5,000 years, or by some estimates, 7,000 years of history.

In its recent times, it was set up to be run by the United Nations in 1947, but that became moot when the international group watched Arab troops sweep in and take East Jerusalem, triggering the closure of holy sites to Jews and Christians.

Then, when Israel won the Six-Day War of 1967, things changed to Israeli rule.

So an astute news consumer watching Washington, Wall Street, London, Moscow and a few other strategically key locations for news undoubtedly will include Jerusalem and Israel, a move that is simpler than ever before with the beginning of a new partnership between WND and ILTV, the only daily English language network producing news and feature programming in Israel for Israel.

“What ILTV is doing,” says Joseph Farah, founder, editor and chief executive officer of WND, “is bringing the ‘fair and balanced’ approach to daily video coverage of the most beleaguered free state in the world.”

“Israel Daily” is just what it sounds like – a daily, breaking news report from Jerusalem now available for viewing anywhere through WND-TV’s expanding use of on-demand syndicated content, including all of ILTV’s advertiser-supported programming. The report is updated three times a day – early morning, early afternoon and evening.

Another popular weekly show is “One on One with Alan Dershowitz,” the distinguished Harvard law professor known for his incisive analysis of the Middle East conflict as well as his legal and political defense of Israel.

“Israel Weekly” gives viewers a chance to catch up on the big issues facing the Jewish state in a lively magazine format with in-depth analysis from newsmakers, public officials and pundits.

“Israeli Krav Maga” is a self-defense instructional show that demonstrates the simple techniques that can be used by anyone to protect themselves. Krav Maga was developed as a military self-defense system for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces (Shin Bet and Mossad). It consists of a combination of boxing, wrestling, aikido, judo, karate and other efficient, realistic, practical training moves designed for real-world threats anyone may face.

“Israeli Frenemies” presents a lively and friendly weekly debate format.

“The Debka Files” brings viewers the latest geo-strategic insights from the renowned insider public intelligence service.

The ILTV lineup is being carried by WND-TV for viewers around the globe, but mostly in the U.S., with an explosion of high-quality programming direct from Israel, the center of the world. ILTV programming can be found within the WNDTV menu, the WND TV show page and the “WND Shows” video panel – all on the WND.com website.

“This is a new TV service we’re proud to be partnering with,” said Farah. “It’s just the beginning of a vast expansion of WND-TV’s offerings of alternative news, entertainment and information programming from around the world.”

Most recent additions to the WNDTV programming lineup include “Jewish Voice” from Jonathan Bernis, “The Fallen State” from Jesse Peterson and “Revealing the Truth” from Rabbi Eric Walker.