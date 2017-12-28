New vaccine will prevent painful shingles outbreaks

(Oregonian) A new vaccine is coming out early next year that’s expected to save most people over 50 from getting a painful shingles rash.

The vaccine, Shingrix, prevented infections in about 90 percent of the people who had the shot, including those in their 70s and 80s, according to the manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline.

“It’s fantastic prevention by any standard,” said Dr. Kathleen Dooling, a medical epidemiologist at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Viral Diseases. “This is rarely achieved in people 70 and over.”

The only downside? The shots can be painful.