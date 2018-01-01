NFL anthem protests continue during final week

(THE HILL) — More than a dozen NFL players protested during or right after the national anthem on Sunday, the final weekend of the league’s regular season.

Nine Seattle Seahawks players sat or knelt during the anthem prior to the teams’ game, as they have throughout the season. Michael Bennett, Marcus Smith, Frank Clark, Dion Jordan and others were among those demonstrating, the Associated Press reported.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews remained off the field during the national anthem before his team’s game, while his teammates, Brian Orakpo and Jurrell Casey, raised their fists once the anthem ended.