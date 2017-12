(NBC NEWS) — The suspect in the New York City subway blast posted a message to President Trump on his Facebook page just before the bungled ISIS-inspired attack, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

“Trump you failed to protect your nation,” the taunting post said.

Akayed Ullah, 27, also posted a second message that “he believed would be understood by members and supporters of ISIS to convey that Ullah carried out the attack in the name of ISIS,” the complaint said.