'Oumuamua' space mystery finally solved?

(SPACE.COM) — Although it looks like an asteroid, the first interstellar object spotted passing through the solar system, called ‘Oumuamua, may be more like a comet in disguise.

When astronomers first spotted the oblong, tumbling interstellar object ‘Oumuamua passing through the solar system in October, they were surprised — not only did it come from outside the solar system, according to its trajectory, it seemed to be an asteroid, rather than the comet researchers thought was more likely for an interstellar visitor.

However, a new paper suggests ‘Oumuamua may be made of ice, like a comet, just disguised with a protective crust. [‘Oumuamua: The Solar System’s First Interstellar Visitor in Photos]