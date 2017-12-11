Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A couple of guys are leaving the bar at closing time, when one says to the other, “Hey, you ought to see my new apartment.”

A little later, making their way through the apartment they arrive at the bedroom. Dwarfing all else in the room is a large gong.

“What in the world is that?” asks the guest.

“That’s my talking clock.”

“Talking clock? How does that work?”

“Just watch.” And the guy rears back and pounds the gong with tremendous effect.

Through the wall from the next apartment comes a plaintive voice: “Good heavens, man, it’s 2:30 in the morning!”

