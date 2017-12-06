Pentagon warns it's getting ready for transgender recruits

President Trump announced in July the U.S. military would end the practice initiated by President Obama a year earlier of recruiting and accepting transgenders for its ranks.

So why is the Pentagon revealing this week it is taking steps “to be prepared to accept transgender recruits on Jan. 1”?

It’s mainly because of the well-funded legal teams pursuing lawsuits against the nation and the activist judges who affirm their complaints. Ironically, they have decided that while the Barack Obama administration was allowed to arbitrarily change the U.S. military rules on the issue, President Trump is not allowed to change them back.

According to the Washington Examiner, the announcement from the Pentagon follows recent decisions by several judges in Washington and Maryland that halted the orders from the president to the military to phase out transgender service and gender-reassignment surgeries.

Pentagon spokesman Dave Eastburn told the news organization that the Department of Defense now is “taking steps to be prepared to initiate accessions of transgender applicants for military service on January 1, 2018, per recent court orders.”

Elaine Donnelly, president of the Center for Military Readiness, an independent public policy group that analyzes social issues in the military, said the results are “very disappointing.”

“If they haven’t already done so, the Department of Justice should have asked for an immediate stay of the court ruling handed down in the D.C. Court on October 30 and in Baltimore on November 21. Both rulings exceeded the authority of the district judges, who have no constitutional power to run the military. The high-handed rulings also disregarded the process of review ordered by President Trump on August 25,” she said.

“If motions to reconsider and stay the rulings are denied, DoJ should file appeals at the Circuit Court levels and the Supreme Court, if necessary.”

Get David Kupelian’s culture war blockbusters, “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works” and his latest, “The Snapping of the American Mind” – signed and personalized – at the WND Superstore. Also available in e-book and audiobook versions.

Those plans were under way last summer when the president announced that transgender troops would no longer be allowed to serve in any capacity.

He made the orders formal in August.

But there are at least four lawsuits pending over President Trump’s decision to reverse the Obama administration’s move.

Federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued a temporary order concluding, based on equal-protection arguments, it was OK for Obama to open the door to transgenders but not acceptable for Trump to reverse Obama.

A leading pro-family organization said that ruling indicates the judge thinks she is better able to run the military than the president.

“This is where judicial activism is leading us. The courts have moved beyond legislating on the invented rights of abortion and same-sex marriage to clearly usurping the constitutional authority of the executive branch,” said Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council and a Marine veteran.

“The president has the primary task of protecting Americans, but we see the courts weakening his immigration policies designed to protect America from threats and now telling the commander in chief how to run the military,” Perkins said.

The Obama administration lifted the restriction on transgenders in July 2016, which opened the door for the service of individuals who identify as homosexual.

The Examiner said that in one recent case, a judge prohibited Defense Secretary Jim Mattis from delaying those recruitment plans.

Peter Sprigg of Family Research Council told WND that the law is clearly in favor of Trump.

“This was a policy decision on the part of the Obama administration to reverse the longstanding policy that excluded transgender persons from the military. It is a policy decision of the Trump administration to reverse that,” he said. “This is really not a constitutional issue.”

He said sympathetic media coverage is skewing the judge’s perspective.

“I think that the judge has internalized the way that the media covers this, which is that it’s a civil rights issue. It’s a matter of discrimination. It’s a matter of irrational animus toward people because of who they are,” he said. “They’re simply failing to look at the real issues.”

Listen to the WND/Radio America interview with Peter Sprigg:

Donnely pointed out that gender dysphoria “is one of several psychological conditions, such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia, chronic air- or sea-sickness and more than affect personal readiness to deploy.”

Donnelly writes that 57 percent of active duty military personnel expressed a negative opinion of the decision allowing transgender troops to serve openly, and more than half of that group said the policy change had a very negative effect on military morale.

She explained Trump’s actions are needed, because Obama “wrongly ordered the military to assume the risks of retaining and recruiting a cohort of persons who are suffering from a psychological condition.”

She explained: “The full array of Obama-era directives, instructions and mandatory training programs enforcing PC groupthink defy science and common sense. All insist the gender is ‘assigned’ at birth and can be ‘re-assigned’ with changes in appearance.”

Get David Kupelian’s culture war blockbusters, “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works” and his latest, “The Snapping of the American Mind” – signed and personalized – at the WND Superstore. Also available in e-book and audiobook versions.