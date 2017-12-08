Physical exam for Trump after slurred speech

(New York Daily News) The day after President Trump slurred through part of a speech, the White House announced that he will undergo a physical exam.

Trump will take the exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., early next year and the results will be made public, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday.

Questions about the President’s well-being were raised on Wednesday after he garbled the tail-end of a speech about moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump’s cap-off — “God bless the United States” — was barely audible because of the speech flub.