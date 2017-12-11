'Piece of meat': Trump sex accusers appear with Megyn Kelly

(USA TODAY) — Three women who publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct shared their stories and spoke of the retaliation they’ve suffered since coming forward on the Today show Monday.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Cooks spoke about their interactions with Donald Trump. The president has denied all of the accusations and during the interview the White House released a statement slamming the “false claims.”

The White House said in a statement that the “timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes” and reiterated that the American people “voiced their judgement” by electing the president.