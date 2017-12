(FOX NEWS) Fearing a Massachusetts high school science teacher may be breaking bad, federal agents raided Susan Seery’s home searching for evidence she constructed a homemade pipe bomb that exploded under a principal’s Jeep last month.

The search warrant was executed at the Woonsocket, Rhode Island home of 62-year-old Seery, who teaches at Bellingham High School, Metro West Daily News reported.

Her son, Michael McNamara, told Boston 25 News that U.S. Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms agents burst into their home Tuesday to serve the search warrant.