'Pocahontas' flubs attempt to 'slut-shame' Trump

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account is a powerful weapon. And perhaps its greatest asset is how it forces his enemies to make mistakes.

In a coordinated effort following the promised resignation of Democrat Al Franken from the Senate following revelations of sexual misconduct, female Democratic lawmakers, with help from the national media, are demanding President Trump resign from office because of unproven allegations of sexual harassment against him from years ago.

Leading the charge against President Trump is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York who used an interview on CNN to call on President Trump to resign.

Never one to take attacks lying down, Trump lit up Gillibrand on Twitter, calling her a lightweight who would “do anything” for campaign donations.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Then, another Trump opponents, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., (dubbed “Pocahontas” by President Trump for her claims of American Indian ancestry) tried to defend Gillibrand.

Joseph Farah’s newest book, “The Restitution of All Things,” expounds on what few authors dare to approach, the coming kingdom of God. Available at the WND Superstore.

However, her tweet appeared to be misguided.

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you’re picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

The tweet was especially ironic given how Trump’s enemies in the media were attempting to convey his attack on Gillibrand as a sexual insult.

The use of the term “slut-shame” by Warren was strange, because it would seemingly suggest Gillibrand not only performs sexual favors for campaign contributions but is proud of such actions.

Is there a better way to cap 2017 than Liz Warren unintentionally calling Kirsten Gillibrand a slut? https://t.co/Zo9aZBFJlQ — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 12, 2017

Has anyone in our esteemed class of firefighting journalists asked @SenWarren why she referred to her colleague as a slut? — An extra ice cream scoop (@politicalelle) December 12, 2017

unless Warren is insinuating that Gillibrand really does do what Trump suggested she does (and that she shouldn’t be ashamed of it), “slut-shame” is really not the right term here https://t.co/DI4JoOCUMz — Christina Cauterucci (@c_cauterucci) December 12, 2017

Warren’s flub is an example of how Democrats are struggling to weaponize the new online-outrage culture without inadvertently turning it against themselves.

Gillibrand may also be on thin ice with her supposed moral outrage. While she claims outrage about accusations against Trump, in some cases from many years ago, she enthusiastically supported President Bill Clinton when it was politically advantageous, leading to charges of “opportunism” from commentators such as Tucker Carlson.

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh pointed out how Gillibrand obtained her Senate seat, which was left open when Hillary Clinton became secretary of state under Barack Obama.

“There was a story leaked to the press that John Sweeney, her opponent, John Sweeney’s wife had called 911 to report that her husband was knocking her around the house. The police report was never produced, and his wife later said she never made the call. You remember this? I doubt that you do. Very few people do. But this is how she ends up being in the United States Senate. There’s a bogus call from somebody claiming to be Sweeney’s wife who says he beating her up inside the house, 911. The police report was never produced, and the wife later said she never made the call, and oddly enough, the Gillibrand campaign never denied leaking that story to the press, either,” he said.

He pointed out that Trump critics think the president “is insulting her sexually, her sexual character.”

“And they are flipping their wigs in the drive-by media,” he said.

Joseph Farah’s newest book, “The Restitution of All Things,” expounds on what few authors dare to approach, the coming kingdom of God. Available at the WND Superstore.