(WSVN) A police officer who responded to a call from a woman concerned for her son ended up going the extra mile to help raise money for the family.

According to Oklahoma City Police, Sophia Reed called 911 after her 13-year-old son Deauris Johnson kept disappearing without explanation.

When an Officer Roland Russell responded to Reed’s call, he discovered Deauris collecting aluminum cans. When Russell asked why, he found out that the family had no money and no furniture after Deauris’ father had left them just days before and went to another state.