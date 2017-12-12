Alabama Senate election: 5 things to watch

(POLITICO) — Alabama’s tumultuous special Senate election will take a final unconventional turn on Tuesday, either electing a Republican facing allegations of child predation or giving Democrats their first statewide win in nearly a decade in one of the reddest states in America.

Republican Roy Moore was presumed to be the favorite, despite a history of controversial comments and actions, after defeating appointed Sen. Luther Strange in the GOP primary. But Moore’s standing fell after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers. Remarkably, Moore remained competitive despite Senate Republicans pulling their support and some calling for him to be expelled from the Senate if elected, but Democrat Doug Jones has surged into contention for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old seat.