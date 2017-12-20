Prof: Princes in 'Snow White,' 'Sleeping Beauty' sex offenders

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Seemingly perfect for the current atmosphere of the “#MeToo” movement, a Japanese sociology and gender theory professor says that stories such as “Snow White” and “Sleeping Beauty” feature examples of sexual assault by the male protagonists.

Osaka University’s Kazue Muta, author of Sir, That Love is Sexual Harassment! which deals with workplace sexual harassment, “accused the princes in each story of sexual assault” in a December 11 tweet. She compared them to a “real incident in which a man in Wakayama was arrested for kissing a sleeping woman on the train” Sora News 24 reports.

The tweet’s translation says “When you think rationally about Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, that tell of a ‘princess being woken up by the kiss of a prince,’ they are describing sexual assault on an unconscious person. You might think I’m ruining the fantasy of it all, but these stories are promoting sexual violence and I would like everyone to be aware of it.”