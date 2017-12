(Bozeman Daily Chronicle) A Montana State University professor is suing the world’s largest retailer for libel after, he says, an employee at the Bozeman store listed the occupation on the professor’s fishing license as a toilet cleaner.

Gilbert Kalonde, assistant professor of technology education at MSU, filed the suit Thursday in Gallatin County District Court. He is being represented by Jim Taylor, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana.