Prof tells class he won't debate Shapiro, wants MMA fight

(Campus Reform) A sociology professor at the University of California, Merced is calling for a charity fight between him and a conservative journalist Ben Shapiro ahead of an upcoming event in February.

Three unique audio recordings obtained by Campus Reform depict a university lecturer, identified by students as Fernando Cortes Chirino, ranting that Shapiro is an “a**hole white supremacist” and boasting that he would enjoy “ripping this fool’s shoulder out of his socket.”

“Members of the UC Merced College Republicans were repeatedly called ‘white supremacists’ and ‘fascists’.”

“I wouldn’t debate him, because being in the same room as that fool is putting this nonsense fascist ideologue on equal footing with me, using my real degree to legitimize garbage politics that are at best nonsensical,” Chirino told the class.