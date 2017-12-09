Prominent 9th Circuit judge accused of sexual misconduct

(Associated Press) Six women who served as clerks or externs at the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals allege to The Washington Post that Judge Alex Kozinski subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or conduct, including asking them to watch pornography in his chambers, the newspaper reported Friday.

Heidi Bond, who clerked for the Pasadena, California-based judge from 2006 to 2007, told the newspaper she recalled three instances in which he asked her to look at images of naked people. She said one set of images was of college-age students where some were “inexplicably naked while everyone else was clothed.” Another set was a type of digital flip book that allowed users to mix and match heads, torsos and legs to create an image of a naked woman.