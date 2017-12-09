Prosecutor: Pastor sexually assaulted kids for 16 years

(WLS-TV) A pastor for a church in Burlington County, New Jersey, is accused of sexually assaulting children over the course of 16 years.

Harry Thomas, of Queens Lane in Medford Township, is charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Thomas, who was arrested on Wednesday morning, is the pastor for the Come Alive Church in the township.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the 74-year-old assaulted four children between 1999 and 2015. The assaults, police say, happened in Medford Township, but they would not confirm if they happened at the church or elsewhere.