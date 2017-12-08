Rep. Trent Franks resigns over talk of 'surrogate motherhood'

(Washington Times) The sex-harassment scandals have ended the career of a conservative congressman who says his sin was discussing surrogate motherhood.

Rep. Trent Franks, Arizona Republican, announced Thursday that he was resigning from Congress, saying that he didn’t want to go through the way his actions would be distorted and leaked about in the current climate.

He said that he had learned that the House Ethics Committee was reviewing complaints about his discussions with two female aides about surrogate motherhood. Rather than suffer through an investigation, he said, he decided to step down.

“We are in an unusual moment in history – there is a collective focus on a very important problem of justice and sexual impropriety. It is so important that we get this right for everyone, especially for victims,” Mr. Franks said in a statement to The Washington Times.