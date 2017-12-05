RNC resumes support for Roy Moore

(BREITBART) — MOBILE, Alabama — The Republican National Committee (RNC) is now again backing Judge Roy Moore, the GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. The RNC’s decision to now publicly support Moore again comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s wholehearted endorsement of Moore on Monday morning.

“We stand with the president,” a senior RNC official told Breitbart News.

The RNC notified the RNC members from Alabama on Monday afternoon that the national party would resume financial support to back the state party in its efforts to elect Moore to the U.S. Senate. At this time, since this development is fresh, it remains unclear exactly what that means, but sources close to RNC leadership told Breitbart News that it would become apparent in the coming days.