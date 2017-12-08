Roseanne: Franken 'blaming Trump for his being a pervert'

Resigning senator made reference to “Access Hollywood” tape

(The Hill) As he was announcing his resignation on the Senate floor amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Roseanne Barr slammed Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) on Twitter, saying he’s “blaming” President Trump for his own actions.

“I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving, while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office,” Franken said on Thursday.

The 65-year-old “Roseanne” star — who ran for president in 2012 as the Peace and Freedom Party’s nominee — wrote to her more than 400,000 Twitter followers during Franken’s speech: al franken is blaming Trump for his being a pervert!

