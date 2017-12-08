Roseanne: Franken 'blaming Trump for his being a pervert'

(The Hill) As he was announcing his resignation on the Senate floor amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Roseanne Barr slammed Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) on Twitter, saying he’s “blaming” President Trump for his own actions.

“I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving, while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office,” Franken said on Thursday.

The 65-year-old “Roseanne” star — who ran for president in 2012 as the Peace and Freedom Party’s nominee — wrote to her more than 400,000 Twitter followers during Franken’s speech: al franken is blaming Trump for his being a pervert!