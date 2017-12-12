School disciplines cancer survivor for wearing hat

(THE HAWKEYE) — The School’s policy states hats aren’t allowed and the 15-year-old student has started a petition to change the school’s dress code policy.

Chloe Terpenning’s hair used to fall past her hips, but it began to fall out shortly after she began chemotherapy for stage two Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March. Now in remission, the West Burlington High School freshman hopes to encourage the school to change it’s policy to allow for leeway when it comes to head gear for current and future students with cancer.

Terpenning, 15, started a petition to change the school’s dress code policy Friday after having spent several days in the office for wearing a grey, knit beanie made especially for cancer patients.