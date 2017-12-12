Sean Spicer to release tell-all book on Trump

Sean Spicer, President Trump’s first press secretary, will release a tell-all book in July about Trump’s first few months in office.

Appearing on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Spicer said his book, appropriately titled “The Briefing,” will shed new light on the “headline-grabbing controversies” of the administration.

“I’ve decided that it is incumbent on me to set the record straight,” Spicer said, according to the New York Daily News. “I looked back at the coverage of the campaign, the transition and the first six, seven months of this White House and realized that the stories that are being told are not an accurate represent[ation] of what President Trump went through.”

Spicer served as White House press secretary from Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 until July 21, when he resigned after Trump named Anthony Scaramucci White House communications director. Spicer’s tenure was marked by a quarrelsome relationship with the press, and Trump reportedly was unhappy with his performance.

Spicer was confronted in an Apple store in Washington, D.C., in March by a woman who demanded, “How does it feel to work for a fascist?” She also said: “Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason too, just like the president?”

Since leaving the White House, Spicer has made a few media appearances, even making a cameo at the Emmy Awards in September.

