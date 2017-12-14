Senate Intel Committee grills Trump Jr. for 9 hours

(The Hill) Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday met with the Senate Intelligence Committee for a closed-door interview that lasted just over nine hours.

The committee is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as well as possible collusion between Moscow and Trump campaign officials.

The president’s eldest son became a central figure in the various probes of Russian meddling —including the federal probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller — in part because of his participation in a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer who he believed had incriminating information on then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.