Seniors face return of Obamacare tax in 2018

Congress' failure to postpone means '$255 increase per Medicare Advantage member'

(Daily Signal) The clock is ticking for the return of an Obamacare tax that opponents say will hit older Americans on fixed incomes particularly hard, costing them an extra $500 per couple.

Congress hasn’t taken action to delay or eliminate the tax before Jan. 1, when a moratorium on it expires. In 2015, Congress acted on a bipartisan basis to postpone the tax, which dates to President Barack Obama’s second year in office.

“It’s not just seniors, but clearly seniors are more financially strapped. And $500 per couple might not seem like a lot, but for seniors on fixed incomes, my heavens, it’s a real problem,” Jim Martin, chairman of the 60 Plus Association, a conservative organization for senior citizens, told The Daily Signal.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.