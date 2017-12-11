'ISIS-inspired' terror attack in NYC

A Bangladeshi national was in custody after an explosion injured four people during rush hour Monday morning near New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal injured.

It happened at 7:20 a.m. near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, two blocks from Times Square, police said.

Police Commissioner James O’Neil said at a 9:45 a.m. press conference that the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, who was seriously injured in the blast after he detonated a “low tech device” attached to his body with a Velcro vest. Three civilians in the area were treated for minor injuries.

The suspect’s name, Akayed Ullah, means “Allah’s doctrine enforcer” in Arabic, a native Arabic speaker told WND.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC his sources in the department said the suspect admitted to carrying out the attack for ISIS. Ullah reportedly migrated to the U.S. seven years ago, living in Brooklyn.

Bangladesh is a Muslim-dominated country.

Four officers with the Port Authority police took down the suspected bomber at gunpoint, according to statements made at the police press conference.

The blast came at a time when the area was packed with commuters and holiday tourists. New York City is still on edge from a terror attack six weeks ago that claimed eight lives when a Muslim migrant from Uzbekistan, who entered the country on a “diversity lottery” visa, rented a truck from Home Depot and crashed it into a crowd of pedestrians on a bike path.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaking at the press conference this morning, said New Yorkers should not be surprised by continued terror attacks on their city.

“This is New York. The reality is we are a target. For freedom, democracy, the Statue of Liberty,” Cuomo said.

Be also blamed the attack on “the Internet,” saying “anyone can download garbage” and learn how to make a bomb.

“That’s what ‘see something say something’ is all about,” Cuomo added.

“We’ll go back to work. We are not going to allow them to disrupt us,” he said. “That’s exactly what they want, and that’s exactly what they’re not going to get.”