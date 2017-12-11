Shall we make Chicago the new U.S. capital?

Hey, I’ve got a good idea! Since everybody agrees that most of our problems in this country originate in Washington, D.C., let’s scrap it as our capital city, whaddya think?

No, stay with me for a minute – there are a couple million Canadians in the country, right? Hey, they contribute a lot to our society, in entertainment, business, medicine, lots of ways, don’t they, eh?

And Mexicans, are you kidding? How many millions of Hispanics are here now, both legal and illegal – uh, I mean undocumented? They’re not just doing menial work like picking fruit. No, just like the Canadians, they’re successful and contributing on every level, business, education, entertainment for sure, finance, even in our Congress and departments in government!

And, of course, many other ethnic and foreign groups are part of our multicultural society, and they’re also voting and paying taxes and enjoying the American dream. That’s why we call America the “great melting pot,” right?

So, what’s my point?

Here it is: Why should the tired old East Coast Washington still be our capital? Let’s move all our concerns to the middle of the country, as close to Canada as it is to Mexico. That way, we can equally divide the U.S. between the “progressive,” ultra-liberal left coast and the conservative, old-fashioned, hopelessly religious and Constitution-obsessed “deplorables” in the east and south.

Hey, Chicago is already a “sanctuary city.” Like Gov. Jerry Brown in California, the mayor of the Windy City has already taken a courageous stand against those old laws prohibiting illegal entry into this country and says he’s not going to obey or uphold them.

So what could be more logical?

Chicago is already the “murder capital” of the U.S. Let’s make it the capital of everything, the New America – open to anything anybody wants, whether they’re citizens or not. What could be better?

Friend, as ridiculous as that idea is, the peoples of the world are rushing to criticize our president for siding with the people of Israel by moving our U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the historic and biblical capital of Israel for at least 4,000 years!

The surface, contemporary argument is that the Palestinians – those living in what some call “occupied territories” – have some kind of “right” to control large sections of the country and at least half of Jerusalem – which they intend to make their capital of an independent and separate state. It’s a “state” perpetually at odds with the majority, a “state” that is still opposed to the very existence of Israel as a Jewish nation.

Let me be so bold as to make a personal prophecy. This will not happen.

Caveat: If you’re not a Bible believer, and couldn’t care less what God Himself has decreed, you may be excused.

Have you ever realized that the whole Bible, from the first words of Genesis – “In the Beginning, God created …” – to the last words of the New Testament, was written by Jews, about Jews and for Jews?

The whole book, the biggest seller in history, centers on the people of Israel and almost totally on that little country the size of Rhode Island. And from the time of King David and his son Solomon, Jerusalem, the “City of Peace,” was its capital city. By God’s own proclamation, it’s “My holy mountain.”

Ah, but you ask: “Doesn’t God love all people? Doesn’t He care about the Arabs and, specifically, those who now call themselves ‘Palestinians’? Yes, of course He does – but He, and He alone, makes the rules and the provisions for all.

Go back to the time of Noah, after the flood that destroyed all but eight people, as far as history records. Noah had three sons, Shem, Ham and Japheth. Shem was the ancestor of the Semitic peoples. Abraham had two sons, Isaac and Ishmael. Both were Semites, but to Isaac and his son Jacob, God promised and the land of Israel (which had been called Canaan previously) and gave it to Isaac’s descendants. And from the descendants of Ishmael (all Arabic peoples), He created 12 tribes who settled in what became Assyria, where “they lived in hostility toward all their brothers.”

Get the picture? It’s a little explanation about the otherwise inexplicable animosity of all Arab peoples toward 8 million people who want and deserve their own little land, nestled innocently on the edge of the millions of acres of Arab lands.

A further historical note: There was never a “Palestinian” country or government in all the centuries after Jerusalem was destroyed by the Romans. For most of 2,000 years, there were only settlers and nomads and shepherds, living in tents, sparsely scattered over the desert areas that had been Israel. Only in 1948, when President Harry Truman threw his (and America’s) support to the newly formed state of Israel – much as President Trump has done currently – did the surrounding Arab nations decree undying opposition to a Jewish state in that dry and sparsely occupied space. And the notion of “Palestinian rights” was born.

Because of limited time and space, I have to give God Almighty the last word:

Has a nation ever been born in a single day? Has a country ever come forth in a mere moment? But by the time Jerusalem’s birth pains begin, her children will be born. Would I ever bring this nation to the point of birth and then not deliver it? Rejoice with Jerusalem! Be glad with her, all you who love her and all you who mourn for her.

I will give Jerusalem a river of peace and prosperity. The wealth of the nations will flow to her. As surely as my new heavens and earth will remain, so will you always be my people, with a name that will never disappear” says the Lord. – Isaiah 66

You can argue with the Lord God if you want to. But I don’t advise it.