(Gephardt Daily) The parents of an 8-year-old boy left fighting for his life after he fell through pond ice on Christmas Eve have shared a health update on the child, named Jason.

He is doing “very well,” according to information his family released to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The story made national headlines after WCSO Sgt. Aaron Thompson risked his own life by breaking through the ice with his fists to search for the boy, who lay unconscious on the bottom of the pond.